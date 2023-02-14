No Fail or Fuss Pie Crust! Only 3 ingredients!

Do you get intimidated trying to make a pie crust, so you just buy the ready made? Consider giving this a try. 3 ingredients, 30 minutes, and so good.



We make this for all fruit pies, quiches, shepherds pie, chicken pot pie, etc.

You can make it ahead and refrigerate or freeze it. The recipe and instructions are in the video. I sprinkle a teaspoon of sugar on the fruit pies and use an egg wash for the meat pies. (1/2 c water.1egg and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice)

