THIS IS A MUST WATCH THE STATE OF AMERICA TV Series Ep. 8: Infiltrating the West Pt. 2

Special TV Series Ep. 8: Infiltrating the West Pt. 2

NTD has produced a special TV series adapted from the book “How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World,” by the editorial team of “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party.” Watch the eighth episode, “Infiltrating the West Pt. 2,” here.



Since the Communist Party does not have leadership over Western countries, communist supporters, wittingly or not, disguise themselves by infiltrating all sorts of organizations and institutions. There are at least four major forces driving communist subversion in the West.



The first agent of subversion was the Soviet Union, which founded the communist Third International (Comintern) to spread revolution worldwide.



The second means of subversion was effected by local communist parties, which worked with the Soviet Communist Party and the Comintern.



Third, economic crisis and social upheaval have encouraged many Western governments to adopt socialist policies in the last few decades, resulting in a steady shift to the left.



The fourth force of subversion comes from those who sympathize with and support the Communist Party and socialism. These fellow travelers serve communism as a fifth column of “useful idiots” within Western society, helping to destroy its culture, sow moral degeneracy, and undermine legitimate government.



Read more: Chapter Five, Part I: Infiltrating the West



Watch the full series here and listen to the audiobook here.