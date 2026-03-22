love affAIr (it's not really there) - lyric music video

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NO, you cannot Marry your Computer AI.
love affAIr ... love A I fair
https://suno.com/s/4D1WU7yoloaT93Nd
love affAIr - love A-I-fair - it's not really there... Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster/former IT guy) and Suno AI. Funky, weird, strange, accompaniment by @suno system. Also, follow up to: A-I HACKED MY HAIRDRYER spoof tune of mine.