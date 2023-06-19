Ep 7: What is Fascism? : is ANTIFA really anti-fascist?

Tom Phillips specializes in History and Economics. His main focus is Western Civilisation with an emphasis on the Cold War. Tom Phillips is the author of Queer Sinister Things: The Hidden History of Iran. Queer Sinister Things is an exhaustive presentation of Iran's modern political history.To purchase his book:https://www.amazon.com/Queer-Sinister-Things-Hidden-History/dp/0557509297
