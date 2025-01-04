© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the past 24 hours, the situation of the Ukrainian Army has deteriorated sharply in the Kurakhovo, Vremyevsky, Zaporizhia, and Kursk directions of the front. In particular, on January 3, at 9 a.m. Moscow time, war correspondents reported that Russian troops had liberated the strategically important settlement of 'Slavyanka', located 11 km northwest of 'Kurakhovo'. At the same time, Russian troops also took control of a fairly large section of the 'T-0515' highway connecting cities such as 'Pokrovsk' and 'Constantinople'..................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
