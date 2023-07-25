A Breakthrough of Russian Troops in 'KARMAZINOVKA' Caused a Real Panic in the General Staff of NATO

While the Armed Forces of Ukraine, having superiority in manpower and heavy equipment in the Zaporizhzhia direction, have locked themselves in well-organized defense of Russian positions, on the Svatove sector of the front, the situation with the advancing Russian troops looks exactly the opposite. The Russian army in this sector of the front managed not only to maintain the pace of offensive actions but also to force the enemy to start sending his reserves into battle.

