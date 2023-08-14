Create New Account
Summer Good News In Canada with Sammy Robinson
Faytene TV
Published a day ago

It’s summertime! To lighten things up, this week we are bringing a good news story to you about how pro-athletes have been giving back to the next generation in a powerful way over the past months.


Red Zone is a special initiative bringing former NFL coaches and former NFL players together with young athletes for a time of skill training and spiritual inspiration.  They recently had a successful event in Calgary.


Sammy Robinson joins us this week to share what it’s all about, what happened and why these pros are doing what they do.


He also has a special encouragement just for you at the end of the interview.


Thanks for joining us. Please share.


