The Dreizin Report - 2022-05-17 - The Fall of the Azov

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Posted 17May2022 The Dreizin Report:
How did the Azov come about? Why were they never a part of the Ukrainian army? Why are almost all of them bearded? What is their place in history? What is the significance of their downfall? And everything else you ever wanted to know about the Azov! Stepan Bandera
https://thedreizinreport.com/2022/05/17/the-fall-of-the-azov/