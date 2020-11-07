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CIA-run vote theft software in EVERY swing state switched Trump votes to Biden
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92 views • November 07, 2020
Nov 6, 2020
by: Mike Adams
(Natural News) Five days ago, we published a breaking story that was originally uncovered by Dave Janda (DaveJanda.com), detailing the use of CIA-developed software to steal votes by intercepting voting machines and switching Trump votes to Biden votes.
LINK TO THE VIDEO "PROJECT HAMMER"
https://www.brighteon.com/37f33814-f323-4c7a-9f19-90588161b4fd
Source: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-06-operation-scorecard-software-dominion-swing-state-vote-theft-biden.html
by: Mike Adams
(Natural News) Five days ago, we published a breaking story that was originally uncovered by Dave Janda (DaveJanda.com), detailing the use of CIA-developed software to steal votes by intercepting voting machines and switching Trump votes to Biden votes.
LINK TO THE VIDEO "PROJECT HAMMER"
https://www.brighteon.com/37f33814-f323-4c7a-9f19-90588161b4fd
Source: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-06-operation-scorecard-software-dominion-swing-state-vote-theft-biden.html
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