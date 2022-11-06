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MIRRORED from The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published October 31, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1qtrry-remdesivir-nightmare-i-absolutely-blame-the-hospital-for-his-death.html
Del sits down with two widows whose husbands lost their lives while on the same COVID-19 treatment protocol at Beaumont Hospital in Michigan.