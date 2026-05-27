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Date: May 27, 2026. Lesson 103-2026. Title: Do Not Rejoice When Your Enemy Falls
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Proverbs 24:15-16 teaches you to protect your peace from wicked influences. Discover the importance of discernment in relationships.

Welcome to Morning Manna! Are you feeling under attack in your life, particularly when it seems like you've been blessed? In this post, we’ll explore Proverbs 24:15-16, uncovering how to safeguard your peace from outside and inside threats. By the end, you’ll see the value of discernment in the relationships you foster and gain insights on maintaining your peace.

Lesson 103-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


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