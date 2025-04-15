Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion Torched by BLM Socialist Terrorist -- Press IGNORES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cody Balmer just burnt down the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro's home and is currently charged with attempted murder in arson. Of course, the moment that the press discovered that the man was a socialist BLM supporter, almost all coverage of the event evaporated, instead they are concentrating on Trump deportations. #codybalmer #joshshapiro #maga