© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MURDERED BY PFIZER VAXXXINE (PRO VAX TO THE END, NO REGRETS HE SAID...MORON)
Follow
1
Share
Report
324 views • July 25, 2021
Johannesburg, South Africa — Siyabonga Africa - yes, that's his real name - was a 35 year old Star Wars geek. He was put through 48 hours of hell before finally being murdered by the Pfizer poison, on July 19th, 2021. The day before his death, he tweeted to @dr_lovelee, “It’s been rough. Had a fever since yesterday, nausea too and my body won’t let me move 5m without passing out. No regrets, I’d still get the shot if I knew this is what I had to look forward to.”
SOURCES:
1. https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/1134
2. http://siyabonga.africa/
3. https://twitter.com/siyafrica
4. https://twitter.com/siyafrica/status/1416752554126594049
5. https://medium.com/code-for-africa/south-african-media-loses-a-key-changemaker-2c025742659b
Source: bootcamp.
SOURCES:
1. https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/1134
2. http://siyabonga.africa/
3. https://twitter.com/siyafrica
4. https://twitter.com/siyafrica/status/1416752554126594049
5. https://medium.com/code-for-africa/south-african-media-loses-a-key-changemaker-2c025742659b
Source: bootcamp.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.