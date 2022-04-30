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Fearing Your Own People
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399 views • April 30, 2022
Meet Your New ‘Disinformation’ Overlord
* DHS mission has shifted from protecting Americans to targeting them.
* Who exactly does the DHS serve?
* Elites seek any pretense to stifle freedom.
* DHS should be disbanded.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 29 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305412170112
* DHS mission has shifted from protecting Americans to targeting them.
* Who exactly does the DHS serve?
* Elites seek any pretense to stifle freedom.
* DHS should be disbanded.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 29 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305412170112
Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertylaura ingraham1st amendmentfirst amendmentborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderhunter bidenfreedom of speechukrainetyrannydepartment of homeland securitythought controlopen borderministry of truthborder invasionthought crimebiden crime familylaptop from hellalejandro mayorkasdisinformation governance boardnina jankowicz
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