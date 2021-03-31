AND FOR OUR NEXT COVID BACKFLIP...

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“The more you can escape from how horrible things really are, the less it's going to bother you, and then, the worse things get.” - Frank Zappa
http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
US Teachers Union Rep Fights For Mask Wearing Whilst Fighting To Breath.... Simply Breathtaking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zvCiNPBY3aF8/
Experts Call for Mandatory Use of Victoria’s QR App to Streamline Contact Tracing
https://www.theepochtimes.com/experts-call-for-mandatory-use-of-victorias-qr-app-to-streamline-contact-tracing_3734661.html
Brisbane COVID cluster grows, but no lockdown for now
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/brisbane-covid-cluster-grows-but-no-lockdown-for-now/ar-BB1f2oqG?ocid=msedgntp
Byron Bay Bluesfest cancelled for second year running after COVID-19 case found
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/byron-bay-bluesfest-cancelled-for-second-year-running-after-covid-19-case-found/ar-BB1f95fa?ocid=msedgntp
Covid 19 Operating System Injection
https://www.option3.co.uk/covid-19-injection/
Covid fightback: Shops to open until 10pm...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwxdS8hFT68
PCR test's on a pigs brain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rl1OCdMtros
Victoria police reveal active counter-terrorism investigation involving rightwing extremists
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/mar/26/victoria-police-reveal-active-counter-terrorism-investigation-involving-rightwing-extremists
Embedded Technologies: Power From the People
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/embedded-technologies-power-from-the-people-1090564/
The scientists harvesting energy from humans to power our wearables
https://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/2016/feb/04/harvesting-energy-humans-walking-charge-wearables-bending-mit
Matrix-style tech turns you into a battery!
https://www.energylivenews.com/2021/02/12/matrix-style-tech-turns-you-into-a-battery/
Tiny robots can now smuggle drugs into brain tumors
https://www.inverse.com/innovation/microbots-cross-the-blood-brain-barrier
Elon Musk Likes This EV Battery and It Costs Less
https://www.wsj.com/articles/elon-musk-likes-this-ev-battery-and-it-costs-lessbut-the-u-s-isnt-sold-on-it-11616929201
New Horrifying Kabbalah Secrets Exposed | Know More News LIVE w/ Christopher Jon Bjerknes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lAecVyiFTD0x/
Covid fightback: Shops to open until 10pm...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwxdS8hFT68
WOW Progressive Teachers.... Get A Load Of This Beauty
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jyfLYIIje8FS/
Serene Blows the Whistle on Corruption and Maladministration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgUKALjYdFw
Talking To Strangers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ouknKC4EzI
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!