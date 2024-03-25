Create New Account
Dan Bongino | The Saga Continues - Real RINO's Are Out To Get Trump!
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago

Dan Bongino Show | The Saga Continues - Real RINO's Are Out To Get Trump!

In this video, I cover Mike Gallagher & Rep Ken Buck's plans to retire from congress. They did this on purpose, timed it perfectly, to give you the maximum middle finger.


Watch Full Episode Here:

https://rumble.com/v4lel2e-russian-terrorist-attack-do-not-believe-the-first-story-that-comes-out-ep.-.html

Keywords
dan bonginobiden regimeget trumprino gop congress

