Physics of Changes

New physics. Cosmic radiation. The impulse of life. The inner and outer core of the planet Earth. The core of the Sun. Gravity. Information about the whole. The universal unit of time — allat. The finiteness of time. Enhancement of intellectual potential. A chance for humanity's survival is people’s unification. One united civilization.

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

