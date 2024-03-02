Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Physics of Changes
channel image
ALLATRA TV
4 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

New physics. Cosmic radiation. The impulse of life. The inner and outer core of the planet Earth. The core of the Sun. Gravity. Information about the whole. The universal unit of time — allat. The finiteness of time. Enhancement of intellectual potential. A chance for humanity's survival is people’s unification. One united civilization.

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

Keywords
cosmic radiationnew physicsimpulse of lifeunited civilization

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket