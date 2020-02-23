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Obama-era Homeland Security whistleblower found dead on side of road
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149 views • February 23, 2020
News | February 23, 2020
Chris Enloe
Philip Haney, a former Homeland Security official who became a whistleblower in the Obama administration, was found dead on Friday.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/obama-era-homeland-security-whistleblower-found-dead
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Chris Enloe
Philip Haney, a former Homeland Security official who became a whistleblower in the Obama administration, was found dead on Friday.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/obama-era-homeland-security-whistleblower-found-dead
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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