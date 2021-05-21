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THE RUSSIAN SLEEP EXPERIMENT. HAVE YOU HEARD THIS ONE? ANOTHER WAY TO CREATE ZOMBIES?
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60 views • May 21, 2021
Now that we do not know what kind of metallic substance in the jab, can they activate something in people with 5G to keep them awake for days? They can "hijack" your central nervous system and without REM sleep people will go crazy (zombies?) eventually this would lead to death.
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