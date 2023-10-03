Like a tsunami!! Monstrous tidal waves hit the South African coast!

Forces of Nature





Sep 17, 2023





On September 16, destructive waves hit the coast of South Africa.

The country's weather service has issued a Level 5 warning for damaging winds and waves.

Storm surges have caused damage to a number of coastal communities in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Waves up to seven meters high and winds of 70 kilometers per hour were recorded.

Numerous beaches and municipal infrastructure were damaged.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y40vWZXkoYc