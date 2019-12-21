© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nogla, Ohm, Terroriser Remix-Opinion needed
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • December 21, 2019
I'm warning ahead of time to turn down your sound so you don't lose your hearing because I forgot about the volume on my recorder sorry..
I'm basically asking for help with this little remix with ohm's weird fart sound, nogla's odd ball sounds along with terroriser's weird sound effect. I'm just asking for opinion and seeing which track sounds better
Track 2 is Nogla's scream
track4 is noglas pur sound effect
I'm basically asking for help with this little remix with ohm's weird fart sound, nogla's odd ball sounds along with terroriser's weird sound effect. I'm just asking for opinion and seeing which track sounds better
Track 2 is Nogla's scream
track4 is noglas pur sound effect
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.