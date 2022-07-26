X22 REPORT Ep. 2833b - [DS] Panic Is Real,They Are About To Play Their Hand,Decertification,Military,It’s Time

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2833b - July 25, 2022

[DS] Panic Is Real, They Are About To Play Their Hand, Decertification, Military, It’s Time



The [DS] is getting ready to play their hand, the panic is real. They are g0ing to use everything they have. Wisconsin moves closer to decertification. The [DS] wants a civil war, they are projecting that they want American fighting American, this is not going to happen. Trump/patriots and the people are ready to take back the country.Scavino sends message, let's go.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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