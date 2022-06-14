China's TOTAL WAR against America May Be Just MONTHS AWAY - Health Ranger [mirrored]

Mirrored copy (excerpt from 17:19 to 49:00) of "Situation Update, June 10th, 2021 - China's TOTAL WAR against America may be just MONTHS away" posted 10 June 2021 on the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.URL: https://www.brighteon.com/2c3dbab9-f19b-4e51-94a2-305aeae6a4c2

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ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:

Today’s Situation Update podcast (see below) focuses on what I learned from JR Nyquist in a horrifying interview conducted yesterday (also posted below, separately).

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JR Nyquist’s website is JRnyquist.blog and everything there is worth reading.

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Nyquist is a high-IQ researcher who has interviewed dissidents and whistleblowers from Chinese and former Soviet regimes, and he studies internal documents of these regimes to understand their geopolitical strategies and goals.

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Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-10-geopolitics-expert-warns-china-preparing-for-total-war-against-the-united-states.html

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RELATED NEWS ARTICLE:

"RED ALERT: Russia and China planning simultaneous attack to ELIMINATE the United States and occupy North America" posted 07 June 2022 by Mike Adams (NaturalNews.com)

URL: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-07-russia-and-china-planning-simultaneous-attack-to-eliminate-the-united-states.html

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RELATED PROPHECY VIDEO:

"I Saw Submarines Attack America" - In 1986, Christian Evangelist Henry Gruver received a vision of submarine launched nuclear missiles hitting across the United States.

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgaDIWRXzQ0

DESCRIPTION: Henry Gruver gives the account of him being swept up into heaven and God showing him the future. On December 14, 1986, while walking and praying over a city, God showed him a vision of the future of America. “I saw all kinds of ships and airplanes coming from above Norway, out of this inlet. They covered the Atlantic between the U.S. and Europe. I began to see submarines emerging from under the surface. I saw the missiles come out of them! They hit eastern and western coastal cities of the U.S.!”

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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

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Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

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John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

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Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

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God bless you. Maranatha!