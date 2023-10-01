Create New Account
9.29.23 Patriot Streetfighter Econ Update w/ Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD, FedReserve Bldg Demolition
The Patriot Streetfighter
Published 19 hours ago

Dr Kirk Elliott talks increasing credit card default, gold piling up at the Central banks all the while denouncing the validity of gold and the possible demolition happening to the physical Fed in D.C.

Keywords
scottmckaythetippingpointradiopatriotstreetfighterthetippingpointdrkirkelliott

