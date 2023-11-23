Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Sep 5, 2018] TFR - 131 - Revolutionary Radio with Alexander Lawrence: Who Is Asshur? Is He The First Who Shall Be Last?
channel image
Rob Skiba
605 Subscribers
19 views
Published 13 hours ago

In this pre-recorded broadcast, I interviewed Alexander Lawrence. We briefly discussed his previous book, “Leviathan’s Ruse” and then moved on to discuss Biblical cosmology and a character named Nimrod, who may have also gone by the name of Asshur (the Assyrian). He created the first World Order and we believe he’ll be heading up the New World Order as the End Times tyrant known as the Antichrist. And at the end of this broadcast we discussed how you can help bring this story to the mainstream public with a fiction novel series called “Reign of the Rebel.” See the link below for more…


website: kck.st/2vZSDiX


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencebiblespiritualitytechnologyreligioncosmologyphotographyastronomygeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket