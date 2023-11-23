[Sep 5, 2018] TFR - 131 - Revolutionary Radio with Alexander Lawrence: Who Is Asshur? Is He The First Who Shall Be Last?

In this pre-recorded broadcast, I interviewed Alexander Lawrence. We briefly discussed his previous book, “Leviathan’s Ruse” and then moved on to discuss Biblical cosmology and a character named Nimrod, who may have also gone by the name of Asshur (the Assyrian). He created the first World Order and we believe he’ll be heading up the New World Order as the End Times tyrant known as the Antichrist. And at the end of this broadcast we discussed how you can help bring this story to the mainstream public with a fiction novel series called “Reign of the Rebel.” See the link below for more…
website: kck.st/2vZSDiX
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.