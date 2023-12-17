🛡️The Mystery of the 12 Tribes and their Standards

Today we will be looking at Numbers chapter 1 all the way to 4:20 as we continue to study the Torah together. This part of Scripture begins with a census, walks us through the importance of the Heraldry (symbols) by which the 12 tribes of Israel are recognized, and then we receive more clarity on their lifestyle after they get up and leave Mount Sinai after having been there for 2 years. Lets dive into it!

For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:





📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

📓 Download our Deliverance Manual: https://drive.proton.me/urls/MVB1JYY910#w2nm5msyjo71

🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85