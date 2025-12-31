BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Medvedev's New Year 2026 Speech: former President & PM of the Russian Federation & current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
1
40 views • 21 hours ago

New Year 2026 Speech from Former President and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev.

“I want to express huge thanks to everyone who is celebrating the New Year at the front of selflessly working in the rear. We are proud of you and look forward to seeing you return home with Victory. I sincerely believe that it is near.”

“Our country’s entire history demonstrates that Russia’s strength lies in its allegiance to our spiritual identity. This comes down to dedication to preserving historical truth, the capacity to persevere through the trials and tribulations, and the firm belief that we are following the path of righteousness.”

Adding:

Bloomberg reports that the wealth of Trump and his family has grown by roughly 70% in less than a year and a half.

According to the outlet’s estimates, it is now valued at around $6.8 billion. The increase was driven by cryptocurrencies and the rising valuation of Trump Media.

