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Prime Minister In a Nuclear Bunker "Combat Exercise" To Deal With Covid-19 Mutant Outbreak
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110 views • November 17, 2021
According to a report from “Russia Today” (RT) on the 11th, Israel launched a nationwide exercise in the form of a “combat exercise” to assess the country’s preparations for a potential outbreak of the COVID-19 mutation.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Twitter on the 10th local time this simulation exercise codenamed “Omega Exercise”. According to the report, Bennett often used “Omega strain” to describe the next mutant virus that has not yet been discovered.
Bennett tweeted, “Exercise! The Israeli government will conduct a nationwide exercise tomorrow to check the country’s preparations for a large-scale outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus variant. The simulation will be based on a combat exercise. The form is called “Omega exercise”. https://medicaltrend.org/2021/11/12/prime-minister-hid-in-a-nuclear-bunker-for-combat-exercise-for-covid-19-outbreak/
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Twitter on the 10th local time this simulation exercise codenamed “Omega Exercise”. According to the report, Bennett often used “Omega strain” to describe the next mutant virus that has not yet been discovered.
Bennett tweeted, “Exercise! The Israeli government will conduct a nationwide exercise tomorrow to check the country’s preparations for a large-scale outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus variant. The simulation will be based on a combat exercise. The form is called “Omega exercise”. https://medicaltrend.org/2021/11/12/prime-minister-hid-in-a-nuclear-bunker-for-combat-exercise-for-covid-19-outbreak/
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