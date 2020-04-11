FILM YOUR HOSPITAL 20 MINS + of FOOTAGE from PEOPLE

I feel its super important to document both sides of the story> you make up your own mind. Question is DOES or WILL THE MSN LIE TO THE PUBLIC???? over dramatize and create FEAR??? ( Again Sorry for the lack of editing but the info is more important)Follow Joker BOX on Youtube> He's doing legendary work against the media mind control machine..It truly disturbs me that this whole crisis is being played out from the screens in your hand and lounge room.. Im not denying the VIRUS going around we've established its genesis in previous VIDs by DR Buttar. And there is evidence of Death certificates being filled ( specifically Italy) out with CV19 as primary cause of death when patients already had critical issues that died (((WITH))) and NOT (( FROM)) CV19.THE MSM IS A ENEMY OF MANKIND I PUT MY LIFE ON IT AND AM WILLING TO DIE BY THAT STATEMENT- SO HELP ME GOD!!!!!!!!! TRUST ME