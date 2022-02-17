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Canada's Final Stand To Defeat Communists: Trudeau Arrests Truckers At Canadian/US Border
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90 views • February 17, 2022
With Chairman Justin Trudeau releasing the Emergency Measures Act on the Canadian people, he has placed our brothers up north into a finalized state of a dictatorship. The Freedom Convoy persists, but now Canadian law enforcement officers have been permitted to seek aid from federal agents to disturb the peaceful protestors and enforce the tyrannical Trudeau policies on the truckers.
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