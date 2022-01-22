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Dr Malone Reacts to Whistleblower Gain of Function Leak Spearheaded by Anthony Fauci
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41 views • January 22, 2022
Dr. Malone reacts to the newest whistleblower revelations about gain of function research spearheaded by Dr. Fauci, responds to the coordinated attack against him and others sounding the alarm about mass formation psychosis, and gives a warning about a new virus discovered in China.
Credit KLiM News and Dr Robert Malone
KLiM.news
Credit KLiM News and Dr Robert Malone
KLiM.news
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