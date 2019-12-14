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From Adversity to Redemption
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20 views • December 14, 2019
Adversity is not always forever, and that is good news! There are seasons and times for all things. Perhaps you have been in a season of great upheaval, testings, that have been preparing you for the redemption that is coming. We can sing in the trials, sing in the Victories, God's hand is moving in all Seasons, to Him be the Glory forever and ever, Amen!
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