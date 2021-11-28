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End-time biblical signs: signs in the sun (1)
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70 views • November 28, 2021
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I believe this video was produced by NASAexplorer in 2012.
Christ, the Son of the Living God, prophesied in Luke 21:25, And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.
The rise in the number of natural disasters and signs in the sun we have seen in recent years point to the prophecies of Christ, Who knows all things, regarding the signs that will precede His glorious return mentioned by Christ in Matthew 24 and Luke 21.
More is yet to come including a new world order including a one world government and a one world religion that will see the Vatican and the US join forces to enforce Sunday observance, which will be the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). In Bible prophecy, a beast represents a nation (Daniel 7:23).
The RFID chip is not the mark of the beast but rather, it will be the technology that will be used to enforce Sunday rest worldwide, which goes directly against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Most High (Exodus 20:8-11).
It is time to turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls. Embrace Him as your Savior, keep His 10 commandments (Exodus 20), put your complete faith and trust in Him and He will deliver you. He is the Answer!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
I believe this video was produced by NASAexplorer in 2012.
Christ, the Son of the Living God, prophesied in Luke 21:25, And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.
The rise in the number of natural disasters and signs in the sun we have seen in recent years point to the prophecies of Christ, Who knows all things, regarding the signs that will precede His glorious return mentioned by Christ in Matthew 24 and Luke 21.
More is yet to come including a new world order including a one world government and a one world religion that will see the Vatican and the US join forces to enforce Sunday observance, which will be the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). In Bible prophecy, a beast represents a nation (Daniel 7:23).
The RFID chip is not the mark of the beast but rather, it will be the technology that will be used to enforce Sunday rest worldwide, which goes directly against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Most High (Exodus 20:8-11).
It is time to turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls. Embrace Him as your Savior, keep His 10 commandments (Exodus 20), put your complete faith and trust in Him and He will deliver you. He is the Answer!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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