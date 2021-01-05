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NutriMedical Report MonJan4th21 H2 WalkowiakSpring_PenceVotesTRUMPWins
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17 views • January 05, 2021
Walkowiak and Spring, Pence Decertifies Votes due to Fraud, Trump Wins 2020, STOP Toxic Fetal Cell Danger Vaccines, Josh Bernstein, Pence Stops Certified Fraud Dominion STOPtheSTEAL, END Aborted Vaccine Dangers TRUMP PENCE NOW, Michelle Deagle CFO, Dr Bill Deagle MD Answers to Health Challenges from Cancer to Pain to Joint Regeneration and Typer I Diabetes Regeneration,
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