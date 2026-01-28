A dystopian electronic composition, opening with a theremin’s uneasy tones emulating EM waves, layered over erratic broken MIDI glitches from piezoceramic actuators, Verses feature stark, metallic percussion with fractured synth textures, while sampled radio fragments and scrambled transmissions punctuate transitions, Industrial bass rumbles below, and neural feedback pulses cut through sections, building tension, The bridge dissolves structure—a wash of digital static, jarring processed vocals, and echoed stabs—before slamming into a relentless, polyrhythmic outro where all elements surge, disorient and collide

(Verse 1) Down at the station, under the neon light, I asked my Sarge for parts, but he wasn't quite right. "These are not the VW parts you're looking for," he said with a sneer, Then dashed off to get vaccinated, didn't even shed a tear. (Chorus) 'Cause he's a part of the club, that's been vaccinated by the deep state's decree, While I'm getting looted, by the professionals on the street. (Verse 2) He's risen in rank, now he's an Assistant Chief, But I see the truth, hiding behind his leaf. His immunity's not from the vaccine's shield, But from the corruption that's been revealed. (Bridge) They're using the plandemic, to distract and to deceive, While they steal our rights, and our very lives. They're mandating vaccines, and controlling our fate, But we won't be silent, we won't be their prey. (Chorus) 'Cause he's a part of the club, that's been vaccinated by the deep state's decree, While I'm getting looted, by the professionals on the street. (Outro) So here's to the Sarge, who chose the easy way, But remember this song, on that judgment day. When the truth comes out, and the guilty are unmasked, It's not the vaccine that'll protect you, it's the truth that won't be passed.

