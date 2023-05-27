£1 Billion For Moderna’s mRNA Universal Flu Vaccine Despite Lack Of Scientifically Sound Data

John Campbell, Ph.D., on his YouTube show examined the new clinical trials being conducted by the National Institutes of Health for a universal mRNA flu vaccine and questioned why contracts for new “unproved, undemonstrated, unresearched” vaccines are moving forward while basic questions about safety and efficacy remain unaddressed.
