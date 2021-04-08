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New World Order of Catholic Great Reset and Islamist Human Fraternity (Second Coming of Muhammad)
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12 views • April 08, 2021
The New World Order of the 4th Reich and 5th Reich is organized with the Great Reset for Catholics and Human Fraternity for Muslims.
The Second Coming of Jesus Christ was the prophet Muhammad, for reconciliation of religions.
The Henoch prophecies caused fast progressing ice age and risk of nuclear World War III.
The New World Order was a billions-year long plan for hostile takeover of the matriarchal Universe by an eccentric man Nokodemion in 9.6 billion BC. After Nokodemion died, the managerial position of Akashic Records was substituted by nihilists of historical ignorance.
Nokodemion changed the matriarchal spirit form to patriarchal, for chauvinism and autocratic supremacism, with Nazi military industrial complex, holocausts, slave labor and murders.
The future founders of new Universes with a love story, spectacle and mythology are advised by the valuable wisdom for ethics and moral from this Universe.
The Second Coming of Jesus Christ was the prophet Muhammad, for reconciliation of religions.
The Henoch prophecies caused fast progressing ice age and risk of nuclear World War III.
The New World Order was a billions-year long plan for hostile takeover of the matriarchal Universe by an eccentric man Nokodemion in 9.6 billion BC. After Nokodemion died, the managerial position of Akashic Records was substituted by nihilists of historical ignorance.
Nokodemion changed the matriarchal spirit form to patriarchal, for chauvinism and autocratic supremacism, with Nazi military industrial complex, holocausts, slave labor and murders.
The future founders of new Universes with a love story, spectacle and mythology are advised by the valuable wisdom for ethics and moral from this Universe.
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