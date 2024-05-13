New media fee laws mandate households to pay for certain media outlets. The systems have different names in different countries: Serafe in Switzerland, GEZ in Germany, the BBC license fee in Great Britain. On the one hand, whoever refuses to pay gets into legal trouble. But on the other hand, it is prohibited by law to financially support organizations that are running operations which high-ranking experts have rated as criminal and extremely detrimental to public welfare. What to do? Good advice is needed. Ivo Sasek is prepared to take the draft of his arguments for not paying up to the highest possible court. Every citizen should know these reasons, for their own protection!