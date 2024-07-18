TCR#1081 STEVEN D KELLEY #527 JULY-11-2024 Programming vs Culture

Tune In Weekly: LIVE Show Thursdays 9pm EST □ TruthCatRadio.com

The bunker under the Getty acts as a “Noah's Ark” for western civilization Artifacts.



The Getty bunker is a Templar fortress, and is the real seat of the Crown.

The Getty bunker provides industrial scale services to pedophiles that include providing victims to consume, and disposal of corpses.





The Getty bunker is the most important of all the deep underground bases, and it is also the the one location that we can use to bring down the entire enemy control of the world by exposing just this one location.





We need everyone in the world to help us, so that we may all be free from this evil. Steven is a gifted Energy Healer.

The loving souls here are powerful.

Steven provides free remote energy healings.

A 6th Level Reiki Healer Master.

Amazing transformations are not uncommon.





Steven was in the weapons industry. A weapons expert and gunsmith. Today's high tech military weapons utilize his work.

SDK turned Whistle Blower when his deep inside access revealed evil plans by Wealthy World Elites.

Now these World Elites fear this movement will bring justice and end their plans forever.

Steven hosts his work on his radio show, 10 years running: TruthCatRadio.com

His work is the most censored, stolen and original work.

Read his book,

Lasers, Cavers and Magic

also on audio. Watch his VIDEOS on Getty, DUMBS, Tesla, Human Trafficking, Satanic people, Truth behind Politics, etc...

Found above in the files section.

So much more, but start there when you're ready to help us end evil on earth.

OTG / Home of the JEDI.

We Believe.

Steven D Kelley

