HEY, SCOTT MORRISON 💉 GO SHOVE THE COOF SHOT UP YOUR CLACKER!

Denise - Australia Prime Minister Said That If You Die From The Vaccine, It's YOUR FAULT, Because It's Your Job To Get Informed Consent From Your GP, Prior To Getting VaccinatedFrom the UNSTONKABLE JSF: Australia PM: If you want to live your life anywhere but under quarantine you HAVE TO get the shot, and if it hurts you it is YOUR FAULT.That's pretty audacious corruption. "We'll put in place draconian lockdowns to FORCE the population to get the jab because over 85 percent refused it, and then we'll blame them if anything happens!!!" YOU HAVE TO GET THIS SHOT, AND IF IT EFFS YOU UP, IT IS YOUR FAULT BECAUSE YOUR DOCTOR SHOULD HAVE SAID NO!!!He's an ass, because that same PM is making life a living hell in Australia to force people to get the shot, and how are you going to get a doctor to say no? Australia is going to force everyone to get that shot by making it impossible to survive without it despite the PM stating it is "their choice" to get it. And then, subsequently, those forced into the shot are responsible for what happens, or the doctor who said it is OK is responsible for what happens, so the privileged can just screw over everyone and walk away scot free.I'll tell you how that works. There are some very special people with a religious exemption via insider doctors. They don't want the jab, and they are going to blame anyone who cannot escape it for any damaged caused after the very same doctors who let them off the hook force everyone else to get it. And then, they'll cry FOUL against the people they destroy. You can't make this stuff up, HERE IT IS.