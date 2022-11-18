Jesus Disciples Have Plan “A” In Their Minds – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (24 of 26)

The prophecy in Matthew 24 is actually two prophecies: one is about the destruction of Jerusalem, the other is about the end of the world. And Jesus brings the two together because one is a parallel of the other. Let’s see how this unfolds. Matthew 24:3 begins as “Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives. His disciples came to him privately and said, “Tell us, when will all this happen? What sign will signal your return and the end of the world?” Now, let me explain something... the disciples, because they were acquainted with the prophecies of Ezekiel and Isaiah and Jeremiah, the disciples have plan “A” in their minds. What do I mean by plan “A”? It means the fulfillment of all that God intended to do was to take place eminently; and it would have had Israel been faithful. Under plan “A” God would have established his kingdom when he came the first time.

