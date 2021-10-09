FL Mom Calls for Mass Exodus of Public Schools; Merek's Molnupiravir Serious Health Risks

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On Oct 29, 2019, just 11 days after Event 201 Simulation, 20 days before the 1st case at Wuhan... Rick Bright with Dr Fauci says " Its not crazy to think a Novel Avian Virus could cause an outbreak in China"... And Fauci says “And when fauci says “this is where the fed govt comes in.” Guys, it’s not just a conspiracy theory if very evil people planned the whole thing.
Quisha King, who works with Moms for Liberty, received a standing ovation for her fiery remarks, which she delivered during a Thursday panel event at the Family Research Council's annual Pray Vote Stand Summit.
That and much more!
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