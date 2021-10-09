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FL Mom Calls for Mass Exodus of Public Schools; Merek's Molnupiravir Serious Health Risks
Resistance Chicks
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152 views • October 09, 2021
On tonight's two part episode of Headline News with Resistance Chicks:

On Oct 29, 2019, just 11 days after Event 201 Simulation, 20 days before the 1st case at Wuhan...  Rick Bright with Dr Fauci says " Its not crazy to think a Novel Avian Virus could cause an outbreak in China"... And Fauci says “And when fauci says “this is where the fed govt comes in.” Guys, it’s not just a conspiracy theory if very evil people planned the whole thing. 

Quisha King, who works with Moms for Liberty, received a standing ovation for her fiery remarks, which she delivered during a Thursday panel event at the Family Research Council's annual Pray Vote Stand Summit.

That and much more!
Resistance Chicks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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