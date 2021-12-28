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Super Soldiers: Eternal Life 12/28/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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128 views • December 28, 2021
Revelation 9:6 warns us that "Men shall seek death, and shall not find it". Whether we like it or not, they have been working on changing our DNA for years. The U.S. is already working on giving the "Super soldiers of Tomorrow" by developing a "Universal Anti-V" that will be effective against all future variants.

02:24 - Chaplin Lindsey Williams
04:46 - Movies Warns us - “The Eternals”
06:27 - Movies: “Regenerative Treatment”
07:05 - The Bible Warns us
15:27 - A Mystery Caller - Phone Call
22:23 - “The ”V” changes your DNA ""and that’s a good thing"
25:05 - Med Beds

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Keywords
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