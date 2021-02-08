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UNMASKED: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE 2020 ELECTION [2021-02-05] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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343 views • February 08, 2021
UNMASKED: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE 2020 ELECTION [2021-02-05] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
Here you go BEIJING BIDEN IS OFFICIALLY AND 100% PROVEN TO BE AN ILLEGITIMATE PRESIDENT. He is NOT the President of the US. President Donald J. Trump won the election with 80 to 85 Million Votes - A MASSIVE LANDSLIDE WIN. Beijing Biden and Cameltoe Harris must be removed from office ASAP. Since most politicians and judges are in on the High Treason against our nation, the military must take charge of the government (if they have not done so already). High Treason is punishable by death, so the National Guard needs to start building the HANGING GALLOWS right now. Our nation will not survive if this MASSIVE High Treason and Election Fraud are allowed to go on unchecked. The US MILITARY is the only answer to deal with the FOREIGN and DOMESTIC ENEMIES. The US MILITARY is sworn to protect the USA and uphold the CONSTITUTION OF THE US.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ABSOLUTE PROOF: EXPOSING ELECTION FRAUD TREASON [2021-02-05] - MIKE LINDELL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ExIZhG6R1EnP/
UNMASKED: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE 2020 ELECTION [2021-02-05] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YJ5qvr7J0UE5/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Here you go BEIJING BIDEN IS OFFICIALLY AND 100% PROVEN TO BE AN ILLEGITIMATE PRESIDENT. He is NOT the President of the US. President Donald J. Trump won the election with 80 to 85 Million Votes - A MASSIVE LANDSLIDE WIN. Beijing Biden and Cameltoe Harris must be removed from office ASAP. Since most politicians and judges are in on the High Treason against our nation, the military must take charge of the government (if they have not done so already). High Treason is punishable by death, so the National Guard needs to start building the HANGING GALLOWS right now. Our nation will not survive if this MASSIVE High Treason and Election Fraud are allowed to go on unchecked. The US MILITARY is the only answer to deal with the FOREIGN and DOMESTIC ENEMIES. The US MILITARY is sworn to protect the USA and uphold the CONSTITUTION OF THE US.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ABSOLUTE PROOF: EXPOSING ELECTION FRAUD TREASON [2021-02-05] - MIKE LINDELL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ExIZhG6R1EnP/
UNMASKED: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE 2020 ELECTION [2021-02-05] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YJ5qvr7J0UE5/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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