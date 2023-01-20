1st Project of 2023 & Harvesting Cabbages

The new indoor upstairs grow room is all ready for the new year. Outdoors, I've transplanted four pineapple starts, and decided to harvest my cabbages before it gets too cold for them to survive. I'm also celebrating today 41 years in Japan 🇯🇵! 🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll





My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener