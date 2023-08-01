171 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Sport Religion Or Religious Sports?

In Episode 171 we discuss sport. Where did sport originate and does it have any biblical foundation? Why is it that almost all sport that we have in the world today, were shaped or became prominent in the 1800's? Freemasonry also seems to be intertwined with all sports, can this be merely coincidence? Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Online Orders - North America: https://ca.clashofminds.co.za Online Orders - South Africa: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

