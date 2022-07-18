The Intellectual and Cognitive Benefits of Learning American Sign Language with Emily Fermier

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There has been more than a 6,000 percent increase in learning American Sign Language since 1990. With nearly 20 years experience teaching ASL, Emily Fermier is one of the most qualified instructors to teach ASL as a foreign language. Emily is the co-founder of ASL Virtual Academy, an online learning experience for anyone seeking to learn how to sign. In addition, students who are seeking to fulfill their two-year foreign language requirement in high school can do so through Emily’s classes. She explains why ASL is a complex language with a unique structure and how it strengthens cognition and spatial awareness. ASL Virtual Academy’s classes are interactive, personalized, and self-paced.
TAKEAWAYS
Learning a foreign language builds new neural pathways in your brain
ASL is the third most-commonly used language in America after English and Spanish
Learning ASL can be beneficial for kids with learning disabilities such as dyslexia
Use code TINA at ASLVirtualAcademy.com to get 10 percent off enrollment
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