The Intellectual and Cognitive Benefits of Learning American Sign Language with Emily Fermier

There has been more than a 6,000 percent increase in learning American Sign Language since 1990. With nearly 20 years experience teaching ASL, Emily Fermier is one of the most qualified instructors to teach ASL as a foreign language. Emily is the co-founder of ASL Virtual Academy, an online learning experience for anyone seeking to learn how to sign. In addition, students who are seeking to fulfill their two-year foreign language requirement in high school can do so through Emily’s classes. She explains why ASL is a complex language with a unique structure and how it strengthens cognition and spatial awareness. ASL Virtual Academy’s classes are interactive, personalized, and self-paced.







TAKEAWAYS





Learning a foreign language builds new neural pathways in your brain





ASL is the third most-commonly used language in America after English and Spanish





Learning ASL can be beneficial for kids with learning disabilities such as dyslexia





Use code TINA at ASLVirtualAcademy.com to get 10 percent off enrollment







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

ASL Student Learning Video: https://vimeo.com/571918691





🔗 CONNECT WITH ASL VIRTUAL ACADEMY

Website: https://www.aslvirtualacademy.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3O7QpDP

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aslvirtaca/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ASLVirtAca





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/