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The Intellectual and Cognitive Benefits of Learning American Sign Language with Emily Fermier
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46 views • July 18, 2022

There has been more than a 6,000 percent increase in learning American Sign Language since 1990. With nearly 20 years experience teaching ASL, Emily Fermier is one of the most qualified instructors to teach ASL as a foreign language. Emily is the co-founder of ASL Virtual Academy, an online learning experience for anyone seeking to learn how to sign. In addition, students who are seeking to fulfill their two-year foreign language requirement in high school can do so through Emily’s classes. She explains why ASL is a complex language with a unique structure and how it strengthens cognition and spatial awareness. ASL Virtual Academy’s classes are interactive, personalized, and self-paced.



TAKEAWAYS


Learning a foreign language builds new neural pathways in your brain


ASL is the third most-commonly used language in America after English and Spanish


Learning ASL can be beneficial for kids with learning disabilities such as dyslexia


Use code TINA at ASLVirtualAcademy.com to get 10 percent off enrollment



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

ASL Student Learning Video: https://vimeo.com/571918691 


🔗 CONNECT WITH ASL VIRTUAL ACADEMY

Website: https://www.aslvirtualacademy.com/ 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3O7QpDP 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aslvirtaca/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ASLVirtAca 


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Keywords
freedomchildrenscienceamericaschoolautismeducationlearningtechnologyschoolingclassesdyslexiaintellectualcognitivesign languageforeign languagetina griffincounter culture mom showaslemily ferniervirtual academydeaf and hard of hearinghearing impaired
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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