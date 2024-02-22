Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:
http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
Worldwide Supplier For Organic Food Grade Coconut Activated Charcoal Powder:
https://www.sacredpurity.com/activatedcharcoal.html
What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s
Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://bitly.ws/ZeZx
Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x
The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU
4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o
WARNING CLAYS (ZEOLITE, DE, BENTONITE) & IVERMECTIN! - https://bit.ly/3OJzvyc
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
What You Should Do if You Take Too Much Ivermectin!
Ivermectin can kill parasites, treat cancer, and have many other positive, beneficial effects on people who ingest it safely and correctly.
But some people make the mistake of taking way too much Ivermectin, if this happens, you need to ideally do something ASAP to combat this mistake. In this video, "What You Should Do if You Take Too Much Ivermectin!" you can find out exactly what to do if this happens to you!
If you want to learn about this, watch this video, "What You Should Do if You Take Too Much Ivermectin!" from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.