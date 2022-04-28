EMPIRE STRIKES BACK! EU THREATENS MUSK OVER 'FREE SPEECH' ON TWITTER

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
EU officials have warned Elon Musk that he faces steep fines or an outright ban if he follows a "free speech" model once his purchase of Twitter is complete. How far will authorities go to restrict freedom of expression? Also: Twitter's top censor breaks down in tears at the thought of her reign coming to an end. And finally: Wimbledon's racism.