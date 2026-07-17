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Time Lines: How they totally affect your Life
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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On November 22nd, 1963 President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated by a Cabal made up of the ELITE. This was a coup, and THEY have been growing in strength since that TimeLine split/alteration because THEY got away with it.  On June 22nd, 2026 mercenaries raided and confiscated all property which was outdoors & under carports belonging to a sovereign man standing on the land & soil jurisdiction.  You will be next* eventually because these ELITE have given NOTICE that "You shall own nothing & be happy" ..because WE think WE own the World & everything in it.

(Actually, ELITE-Zionists like Bill Gates, George Soros, Fauci, Klaus Schwab, Epstein & FRIENDs have been growing in power for centuries as Constituents/RESIDENTs/CITIZINs legally appoint THEM as gods/as Power-of-Attorney because Constitutors (14th Amendment CITIZENs) according to Black's Law: "In the civil law, one who, by a simple agreement, becomes responsible for the payment of another's debt."  When you don't lawfully object to a NOTICE from a sinner & comply with THEIR demands, you take on the sins of that sinner.  When you accept the judgement/label to be 'a good guy'/on 'the good side' from those who are sinners, you become equal to sinners as you have taken on THEIR sins & debts.  The U.S. Corporate mercenary military is destroying Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, has already destroyed Iraq, Libya, much of Venezuela's economy, etc. as "The Good Guys."  If you don't lawfully object by recording it, are you not allowing sinners/liars to rule? )

* Due to the growth of "Data Centers" which should be called: Control Centers. This is what they are.

Billionaires Want Us Homeless: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANuGHbXa9QE5924. International Public Notice: Private v Public Banks  http://annavonreitz.com/privatevpublicbanks.pdf

#5897. Granna Bytes: The New You, The New Timeline http://annavonreitz.com/newtimeline.pdf

#5892. International Public Notice: The First Problem: European Feudalism http://annavonreitz.com/europeanfeudalism.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/legalitiesandhumanrights.pdf

The Romanov Deception — Why Russia's Last Royal Family Was Really Tartarian:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRnYlJNIl3I

Ancient Aliens: Civilization buried under Antarctica Ice? (S 14, F 1) History - 42 minutes : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klTbcJX5ICU

Israel Declared War on US Sovereignty!:

https://rumble.com/embed/v7an5fw/?pub=4 

Keywords
iranelitezionistcabaljfk9-11antarcticacorporatocracysovereignassassinationgaza14th amendmentmercenary
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